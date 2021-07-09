Fire Damages West Fargo Home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire quickly led to a house fire in West Fargo. It happened around 8:20 pm Thursday at 5327 Eighth St.

A car in the garage was fully engulfed in flames, quickly spreading to the second and third floors of the home. Fire Chief Dan Fuller says it took 25 firefighters from West Fargo and Fargo Fire to battle the blaze.

The homeowner tells us everyone made it out safely. They’re working with the Red Cross to find a place to stay.

