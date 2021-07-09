Advertisement

Fire Damages West Fargo Home

House fire in West Fargo
House fire in West Fargo(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire quickly led to a house fire in West Fargo. It happened around 8:20 pm Thursday at 5327 Eighth St.

A car in the garage was fully engulfed in flames, quickly spreading to the second and third floors of the home. Fire Chief Dan Fuller says it took 25 firefighters from West Fargo and Fargo Fire to battle the blaze.

The homeowner tells us everyone made it out safely. They’re working with the Red Cross to find a place to stay.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating report of shots fired in South Moorhead
S. Moorhead homeowner shot at three times after man asks to come inside, police investigating
Stephen Baird
Newly named GM of Africa Nightclub now says he has no association with the club
Hunter family truck goes up in flames due to firework
Rogue firework sends ND family’s car up in flames, most belongings a total loss
After 20 years of serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cajun Cafe closes its doors for good.
The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors
Eventide Fairmont location in Moorhead
Eventide Fairmont location in Moorhead will discontinue service because of major water damage

Latest News

DOG KIDNAPPING
Man searches for dog after temporary foster fails bring her back
Police investigated scene of alleged shots fired in downtown Fargo.
Chief Zibolski talks fireworks law, rise of violent crime in Fargo
Residents of Deer Creek said they are confused and frustrated that the city is taking away a...
Deer Creek Residents, City Officials work to come to common ground on access to stormwater retention pond
Africa Nightclub
‘Ah, so happy’: Residents react a week after controversial nightclub’s liquor license suspension