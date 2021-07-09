Advertisement

Deer Creek Residents, City Officials work to come to common ground on access to stormwater retention pond

Residents of Deer Creek said they are confused and frustrated that the city is taking away a fun recreational activity for neighborhood families.(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The pond in the Deer Creek neighborhood is the center of a debate between homeowners and city leaders.

During Thursday’s resident meeting, residents voiced their opinions to city officials.

Back in May, residents living on or near the pond were sent letters asking to limit recreation including also remove all docks and electrical power cords from off the city-owned storm retention pond.

City leaders say the pond was not intended for recreation, but residents say the pond is what attracted them to the neighborhood.

“I’m an avid kayaker. I love to do it. I do it in the Red River a lot, not to mention other places. Having that availability in my backyard, that was my go-to,” said Nick Paulson, a resident. “Obviously, we love the house, but being able to wake up in the morning and take my kayak out for a couple of laps was a dream come true.”

City officials say that could bring problems.

“The present policy is that we’ve had to limit for liability reasons and possible health concerns,” said Jody Bertrand, the

One thing city officials are worried about is E. Coli.

In testing from similar storm retention ponds, high levels of E. Coli were found during the summer months.

These types of ponds may also contain sewage, grease, and other contaminants.

Residents say they are willing to relieve the city of any responsibility.

“Honestly, common ground is allowing us to use it for recreation,” said Paulson. “Our goal is to try to get people outdoors and, out and about. I think this is a perfect example to do that. Make us aware of the issues that are there and have us take our own responsibility.”

Fargo Parks Department officials now say they’re willing to have conversations on taking steps to help encourage, safe, recreational use of the pond.

City engineers will share input from those residents with the city commission and the city attorney to determine the best way to minimize the city’s liability.

No word on how long that process might take.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

