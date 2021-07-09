Court documents say man stabbed woman with scissors at Fargo hotel after she told him she wanted a divorce

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before noon on Wednesday, July 7th, Fargo Police responded to the Wingate hotel off of 19th Ave. S. for a report of a stabbing.

Police say when they got there, they found the victim in the lobby of the hotel with a stab wound to the top of her right shoulder and lower neck, as well as some other minor injuries. The woman told police her husband, later identified as 75-year-old James Bogart, stabbed her with scissors because she told him she was going to divorce him.

According to court documents, James told police that he and his wife had been married for four years and during that time, they had travelled around the United States and Europe, trying to hide from her brother. James told police that his wife’s brother is a member of a sovereign citizen group that is trying to kill his wife because she, “knows too much”. James also told police that he and his wife sleep in shifts and set up alarm systems to protest themselves from this group.

Court documents say that James and his wife made a report with Fargo Police on July 6th to tell them about the sovereign citizen group. During further questioning, James admitted to police he believes he may be suffering from dementia. James told police he woke up around 8:00pm on the night of July 6th because he stays up all night to protect himself and his wife from the group trying to kill them. James says his wife normally takes the night shift of sleeping and he sleeps during the day but this night in particular, his wife was up throwing things at him for more than 15 hours. According to court documents, that is when the woman told James she was going to divorce him and started packing her belongings to leave. James told police he couldn’t let her leave, so he grabbed one-half of the scissors that was already broken and stabbed his wife.

James was arrested for Aggravated Assault - Domestic Violence and was taken to the Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.