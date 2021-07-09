Blues Guitarist Tab Benoit playing The Hall at Fargo Brewing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Blues guitarist Tab Benoit is bringing his year-long tour to Fargo this weekend. He’ll be at The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company on Saturday, July 10.

Alastair Greene is opening for Benoit. The show is from 8:00-11:00 p.m. at 610 University Drive North. You can get tickets at the Fargo Brewing Taproom, by calling 701-478-2337, Tickets300, or by clicking here. This is a 21+ show and tickets run from $35-$45.

Tab Benoit is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist. He has grown a devoted fan following over his 30+ year career, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Aside from being a great musician, Benoit is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state. In 2010, he received the Governor’s Award for Conservationist of the Year from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. Benoit also starred in the iMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina’s effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands.

