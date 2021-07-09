Advertisement

Blues Guitarist Tab Benoit playing The Hall at Fargo Brewing

Tab Benoit
Tab Benoit(Jean Frank Photography)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Blues guitarist Tab Benoit is bringing his year-long tour to Fargo this weekend. He’ll be at The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company on Saturday, July 10.

Alastair Greene is opening for Benoit. The show is from 8:00-11:00 p.m. at 610 University Drive North. You can get tickets at the Fargo Brewing Taproom, by calling 701-478-2337, Tickets300, or by clicking here. This is a 21+ show and tickets run from $35-$45.

Tab Benoit is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist. He has grown a devoted fan following over his 30+ year career, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Aside from being a great musician, Benoit is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state. In 2010, he received the Governor’s Award for Conservationist of the Year from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. Benoit also starred in the iMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina’s effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Multiple agencies respond to farmstead burglary, perimeter set in corn field
House fire in West Fargo
Fire Damages West Fargo Home
Africa Nightclub
‘Ah, so happy’: Residents react a week after controversial nightclub’s liquor license suspension
Fargo woman leads police on high speed chase
Fargo woman leads police on high-speed chase in Wisconsin
The food truck fest will have 11 specialty food vendors offering culinary dishes from cheese...
First food truck festival of the year

Latest News

Noon News July 9- Part 1
Noon News July 9- Part 1
Noon Weather July 9
Noon Weather July 9
Noon News July 9- Part 2
Noon News July 9- Part 2
Charles Johnson
Otter Tail County man sentenced to over 7 years in sex abuse case