Advertisement

Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in N.J.

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured right. The suspect is Tyler Rios, 27.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Jersey State Police activated an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Rahway Police Dept. is investigating a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 915 Westfield Ave. in the city at around 9 a.m.

The child, Sebastian Rios, is a 4 year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.

The suspect, Tyler Rios, is a Black male, approximately 27 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 220 pounds.

The suspect was last seen operating a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate S34NVH.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Multiple agencies respond to farmstead burglary, perimeter set in corn field
House fire in West Fargo
Fire Damages West Fargo Home
James Bogart
Court documents say man stabbed woman with scissors at Fargo hotel after she told him she wanted a divorce
Africa Nightclub
‘Ah, so happy’: Residents react a week after controversial nightclub’s liquor license suspension
Police say Robert Burr was arrested for kidnapping a girl on July 8.
Police: Grand Forks man arrested for kidnapping a girl

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden walks with his son Hunter Biden,...
Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
Press secretary Jen Psaki comments on concerns regarding Hunter Biden art sales.
White House press sec on Hunter Biden art
The White House said Friday that fully vaccinated people don't need a booster shot right now,...
COVID: Pfizer, CDC disagree on whether booster shots needed soon
House fire in West Fargo
West Fargo house is considered to be a total loss
Erik Reinbold
Manhunt underway in homicide investigation