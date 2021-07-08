Advertisement

‘We just want them to listen’: Fargo School Board Recall effort reaches 1,500 signatures

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late May, the Fargo School Board Recall Committee was formed and since then, the parents have mounted a campaign for changes to be made. With a couple of months away from their deadlines, the committee has received 1,500 signatures which is half of the 3,000 needed.

“Really, we just want them to listen to us a little better.” said Jessie VanDyke, the chairman of the Fargo School Board Recall Committee.

According to VanDyke, it hasn’t been easy for them to gather signatures. On Wednesday, she says she was asked to leave the premises of the Fleet Farm where she was aiming to get more people to join her organization’s cause.

“I think I can speak for a lot of us when I say we just want the school board to understand that we’re not just going to sit back and take their decisions, we want to have dialogue about why they are making these decisions and acknowledgement that they hear us.” said VanDyke.

On their official website, they have comments from parents on why they want to recall Jim Johnson, Seth Holden, Nikkie Gullickson and Tracie Newman. These comments ranged from what is being taught in school to how the COVID-19 situation was handled.

“It just seemed like parents weren’t listened to then or they had sent out surveys but they already had their decisions so it didn’t really matter and we just weren’t happy with what they decided and how they decided to move forward with everything.” said VanDyke.

VanDyke says that there is conversations happening between the two sides, however Jim Johnson says he hasn’t heard from them. But he also doesn’t see what they are doing is wrong.

“I’m not paying a lot of attention to it but it is certainly their civic responsibility and right if they think I or anybody else is an elected official isn’t doing what we’re supposed to be so they have every right to do what they’re doing.” said VanDyke.

The deadline for the Johnson recall is set for the end of August, while the other three is slated for early September.

