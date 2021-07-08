Advertisement

Veteran Cass Co. police dog passes away

Cass Co. Deputy Ed
Cass Co. Deputy Ed(Cass County, ND Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is grieving the loss of one of its own, Deputy Canine Ed.

Ed was a 13-year-veteran of the force, starting in April of 2008.

During his tenure with the department, he helped take drugs off the streets and track down criminals.

In a post to the department’s Facebook page, it says Ed also enjoyed spending time with his family and jumping in the lake to cool off.

Deputy Dan Hermann worked with Ed throughout his entire career.

Ed’s end of watch was July 6, 2021.

