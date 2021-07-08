Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to farmstead burglary, perimeter set in corn field

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORCROSS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people are in jail following an extensive search of a farm following a burlgary report.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to a burglary report at a vacant farmstead near Norcross, MN on Tuesday, July 6.

When deputies arrived, they say one person took off in a car and it was reported another person was still somewhere on the farm.

Deputies from Grant, Traverse, Wilkin and Stevens county were called in to search the farm and find the suspects.

One person was caught driving away from the farm and arrested.

Authorities then set up a perimeter in a corn field and searched it for more than four hours until they found the second person.

Both are now in the Traverse County Jail, their names are not being released.

