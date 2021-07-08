Man injured in boating accident, alcohol believed to be factor
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR MENTOR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a boating accident on Maple Lake near Mentor, MN.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Saturday, July 3 when deputies were called to the lake for a boating accident.
The boater, Jeremy Dietz, was the only person in the boat and authorities say alcohol is a factor in his boating accident.
No other information about the incident is being released.
