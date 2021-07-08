La Quinta truck fire labeled as ‘undetermined’ by Fargo FD

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Dept. released their full report of the fire that took place early Monday morning on July 5 at the La Quinta off 46th St. S. In their report, the cause of the truck fire was listed as ‘undetermined after investigation’.

The fire dept. could not confirm that a firework caused the fire. According to their report, Kenneth Hunter speculated that it was caused by fireworks that were being set off in the parking lot of the La Quinta. The witness, David DeCory, confirmed that fireworks were being used in the area, but said that they were being set off on the opposite side of the lot.

After FFD’s investigation, they discovered used bottle rockets in the back of Hunter’s truck. Hunter told them that the rockets were several days old.

Fargo PD said at this time there is no criminal report attached to this incident.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.