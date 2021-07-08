Advertisement

First food truck festival of the year

The food truck fest will have 11 specialty food vendors offering culinary dishes from cheese curds to mini donuts and even gourmet mac and cheese. There will also be a full cash bar, non-food vendors and axe throwing.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are a big fan of food trucks, you are going to love this event making its comeback this weekend. The returning Fargo Pop-Up Food Truck Fest will go this entire weekend.

The food truck fest will have 11 specialty food vendors offering culinary dishes from cheese curds, mini donuts, gourmet mac and cheese, walleye wraps, brisket with Kielbasa sandwich and much more. There will also be a full cash bar, non-food vendors and axe throwing.

The event will go on Friday, July 9th from 11:00am to 8:00pm, Saturday, July 10th from 10:00am to 8:00pm and on Sunday from 11:00am to 6:00pm. There will be live music until 10:00pm on Friday and Saturday. All ages are welcome and indoor seating is available. The event will be at the Elks Lodge #260.

More info can be found on the event’s Facebook event page and at 701foodtrucks.com.

