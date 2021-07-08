Advertisement

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating report of shots fired in South Moorhead
S. Moorhead homeowner shot at three times after man asks to come inside, police investigating
Stephen Baird
Newly named GM of Africa Nightclub now says he has no association with the club
After 20 years of serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cajun Cafe closes its doors for good.
The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors
Hunter family truck goes up in flames due to firework
Rogue firework sends ND family’s car up in flames, most belongings a total loss
Blood Donation Equal Opportunity
Fargo man wants equal opportunity to give blood during supply shortage

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation- July 8
NDT - Daily Motivation- July 8
NDT - Reducing Water Waste - July 8
NDT - Reducing Water Waste - July 8
FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the...
FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash
Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on President Jovenel...
Haiti’s future uncertain after brazen slaying of president
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base