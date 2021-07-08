Fargo woman leads police on high-speed chase in Wisconsin

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds of nearly 140 mph on Interstate 90.

Online court records show 36-year-old Amy Torres of Fargo, North Dakota, was charged Wednesday with attempting to elude an officer, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the La Crosse Tribune, a town of Campbell police officer was running radar checks on Interstate 90 and clocked Torres traveling west at 119 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The officer tried to stop her but she sped away. A chase ensued with Torres reaching a top speed of 137 mph. She ultimately ran out of gas on an I-90 bridge over the Mississippi River linking Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Torres was upset and crying, the officer reported. She said she was visiting friends in Austin, but left after they started acting weird. She said she intended to return to Fargo but headed the wrong way on the interstate.

Police found a half-empty beer can in the car but field sobriety tests showed Torres wasn’t impaired. Police also found a smoking device with marijuana residue and a grinder with one gram of marijuana.

Torres has an initial court appearance set for July 19. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for her.

