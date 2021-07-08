Advertisement

Discount Lyft codes available during Red River Valley Fair

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND Sober Ride, a new program to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads, will offer discounted rides through Lyft during the Red River Valley Fair.

Codes will be offered beginning Friday, July 9, while available. Use Lyft code “VZREDRIVER1” to get $10 off Lyft during the fair.

It’s part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lbjork@nd.gov.

