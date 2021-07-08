‘Ah, so happy’: Residents react a week after controversial nightclub’s liquor license suspension

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of people spoke with Valley News’ Aaron Walling, saying they finally have peace and quiet in their neighborhoods after the liquor license was suspended one week ago on July 1. Last week, the Fargo City Commissioners made their decision against the Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub.

”Ah so happy, sweet I can go to bed at 10 now instead of like three in the morning because they keep me up at night.” said Brandon Koesterman, a West Fargo resident.

On a given week since August 2019 when the nightclub opened, there would be calls for fights, under-age drinking and disturbances outside the bar. Since the suspension of the liquor license, between July 1-8, there has been only three calls made to the area of the 4500 block on 45th St. S. Only two of the calls came after 10 P.M. and both were for bar checks.

“About time. I’ve personally have called for noise complaints since I had to work in the morning.” said Koesterman.

The city commissioners made the decision to suspend the club’s liquor license after reports from the Fargo Police Dept. and a recommendation from the liquor control board. According to Commissioner Tony Gehrig, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Internal Revenue Service may be investigating the nightclub.

“The city of Fargo pulling their liquor license is the least of their problems with this nightclub. They’re going to have the ATF, they’re going to have the FBI, they’re going to have the IRS looking into them due to all the problems that were going on in that business.” said Gehrig.

Recent reports from law enforcement showed rampant problems for the club that has been embroiled in controversy. From firearms being stored in fridges to paying people under the table and even most recently, a homicide investigation that opened on May 23.

The suspension is slated to end on August 30.

