Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating report of shots fired in South Moorhead
S. Moorhead homeowner shot at three times after man asks to come inside, police investigating
Stephen Baird
Newly named GM of Africa Nightclub now says he has no association with the club
Hunter family truck goes up in flames due to firework
Rogue firework sends ND family’s car up in flames, most belongings a total loss
After 20 years of serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cajun Cafe closes its doors for good.
The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors
Blood Donation Equal Opportunity
Fargo man wants equal opportunity to give blood during supply shortage

Latest News

Mia's Helping Hand
Non-profit Mia’s Helping Hand needs more donations
3-alarm fire at Southpointe Business Park
Stubborn strip mall fire required all hands on deck
Governor Walz plans visit to child care center urging for legislative support for working families
Man Attacks VNL Crew
A man assaults a Valley News Live crew as they prepared to go on air
UPDATE: ND Attorney General’s Office Investigating Taco Fest