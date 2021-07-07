Rogue firework sends ND family’s car up in flames, most belongings a total loss

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rogue firework in a Fargo hotel parking lot has left a local family without a vehicle and most of their belongings charred to pieces.

The car fire happened early Monday morning at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in the 2300 block of 46th St. S.

“When doing fireworks, we know you want to have fun, but this is the end result of negligence,” Ken Hunter said.

Hunter and his family have been living here at the La Quinta for a couple weeks while looking for a new house. In effort not to clutter their small and temporary living quarters, most the family’s belongings were stored in Hunter’s truck.

“Everything is gone. There’s nothing I can salvage out of it,” he said.

When the hunter’s got home from firework watching Sunday night into Monday morning, Hunter says there were still dozens of people lighting off fireworks near the hotel, which is illegal in the City of Fargo.

“I know staff were telling people, ‘No, you got to stop,’ but you know how people are. No one wants to listen,” Hunter said.

And just an hour later, the Hunter family’s truck was up in flames.

“We were in bed and all we heard was somebody yell, ‘Call 911! Fire!’ And that’s when I looked out the window and the entire back of my truck was on fire,” Hunter said.

Fire crews quickly responded and had the blaze out within half an hour, but both Hunter’s truck and everything inside is a total loss— Including his two-year-old daughter’s car seat, diabetes medicine and her baby photos.

“We lost everything of hers besides the clothes she’s got,” he said.

Hunter says at this point, all they know is the fire started from a firework, but officials have yet to identify those responsible.

“If they’re willing to accept responsibility and help take care of the problem, then no, we wouldn’t seek charges,” Hunter said.

He added that it’s time for firework rules or enforcement to change so no other young families have to endure pain and a loss like this.

“It’s still very, very difficult for me to comprehend what happened here,” Hunter said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Hunter family. You can find it here.

