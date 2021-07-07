Fargo Police respond to reported stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a hotel in south Fargo.

The call came in just before noon on July 7th to the Wingate hotel, on 19th Ave. S. just off 45th Street near I-94.

Officers found a woman in the lobby with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are interviewing an involved party to learn more about what led up to the stabbing.

