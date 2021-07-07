Advertisement

Police investigating a report of shots fired in South Moorhead

By Cordell Wagner
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 7th Street South.

That’s the neighborhood just south of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 4:45 this morning, but there’s no information on whether anyone or anything was it.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to cover this breaking story.

