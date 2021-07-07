Police investigating a report of shots fired in South Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 7th Street South.

That’s the neighborhood just south of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 4:45 this morning, but there’s no information on whether anyone or anything was it.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to cover this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.