Officer, suspect involved in July 4th shooting identified

Isiah Hopkins
Isiah Hopkins(Clay County Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the suspect and the officer who discharged his firearm during an officer-involved shooting incident in Moorhead on July 4.

Officer Andrew Werk has been in law enforcement for years and is on standard administrative leave.

23-year-old Isiah Hopkins, of Moorhead, was taken into custody without incident.

He is in the Clay County Jail on an unrelated warrant.

Portions of the incident were caught on body cameras and dash camera video.

The BCA investigation of the officer’s use of force is ongoing.

Once it is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for review.

