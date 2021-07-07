Newly named GM of Africa Nightclub now says he has no association with the club

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Less than a week after Attorney Stephen Baird announced he was the new General Manager of Africa Restaurant and Nightclub in Fargo, he has since announced that he now has no association with the club.

Baird released in a statement Wednesday afternoon that effective immediately, he is no longer employed by the business in any capacity. Baird accepted the position of General Manager on July 1st after having represented the club as an attorney.

At a special city commission meeting on July 1st is when Baird made the announcement that he was the new GM. It was at that same meeting when the liquor license for the club was put on a 60 day suspension. On May 23rd, a security guard was shot and killed in the parking lot after bar close, which lead Police Chief Dave Zibolski to lay out at the city commission meeting that the establishment has significant public safety concerns.

During that special city commission meeting, Chief Zibolski said officers have responded to the club along 45th Street South twelve times between April and May of this year for calls including over-intoxication, guns discharging and assaults. Zibolski added police calls to the club are putting strain on police resources and the business is a public safety concern.

A reason as to why Baird is no longer with the business was not included in Wednesday’s statement.

