Advertisement

Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately

FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A serious vulnerability in Microsoft’s Windows operating system has caused the software giant to advise people to install an update promptly.

CNN Business reported that there is potential for serious damage from hackers that could exploit the vulnerability and install programs, view and delete data or create new user accounts with full rights.

Known as PrintNightmare, the vulnerability affects the Windows Print Spooler.

Updates are available for Windows 7 users, despite Microsoft previously saying it would no longer offer patches for that version.

Security updates for Windows Server 2016, Windows 10 version 1607 and Windows Server 2012 were delayed, but they are expected soon, Microsoft said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Tracy says she was shocked to see the condition of her mother’s feet and says the place her...
‘Heartbreaking and Disgusting’: One woman voices concerns of her mother’s care at Eventide
Karri Daughtery, 31
Missing woman has been found safe
Kelly Jerome mugshot
‘I hope I didn’t push you too far.’: Cavalier man accused of raping woman
FIREWORKS AFTERMATH
Residents react to illegal use of fireworks in Fargo on 4th of July
Crime tape graphic
Man killed in central MN drive-by shooting

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
A funeral was held for Hunter Brittain, an Arkansas teen killed by a deputy.
Al Sharpton gives eulogy for teen killed during traffic stop in Arkansas
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, spares Florida major damage