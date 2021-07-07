Advertisement

Fargo Police arrest 75-year-old in connection to hotel stabbing

Officers found the woman in the lobby with multiple stab wounds.
Fargo Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a hotel in south Fargo.
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police officials said 75-year-old, James D. Bogart, with no permanent address, was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault on July 7.

Just before noon on July 7, Fargo Police officials said they responded to a report of a woman who had been stabbed inside of the Wingate hotel.

Officers found the woman in the lobby with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

