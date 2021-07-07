Fargo North Clay Target Shooters set sights on National Championship

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two students at Fargo North High School have their sights set on their sports biggest tournament. Spartan Shooters Taylor Martin and Hunter Van Raden punched their tickets to the National Championships. Both are ranked inside the top five in their respective classes.

“I’ve never experienced nationals before. I mean, I’ve shot at state since I was a sixth grader, but I’m just super pumped about it I guess.” said Van Raden” It’s pretty cool. It would be awesome to have a team going but going as an individual is pretty awesome.”

“I’m kind of nervous but also fairly excited. I haven’t been shooting that long but I’m happy I could do this.” Martin told us. “I didn’t shoot when I was younger but it’s kind of cool to start from scratch and now we’re going to Nationals. "

Martin is fairly new to clay target shooting. She has only been doing this since she was in 8th grade and has already gotten to a national championship level.

“I joined the team because it was just something new coming up and it was kind of exciting. I didn’t think much of it but I really like it. I’m just open-minded and ready for anything.” Martin said.

For Van Raden, this is nothing new. He comes from a lineage of competitive shooters, following the footsteps of his father. He says that he has shooting in one form or another for as long as he can remember and that has paid off with his first ever national championship appearance.

“My dad has definitely given me a lot of pointers for a long time about the safety and the fun of shooting and hunting together. I always thought it would be fun but I never thought it would take me this far in a shooting sport.” said Van Raden.

These two shooters will head to Michigan now with the tournament starting on July 10th.

