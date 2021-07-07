Advertisement

Fargo man wants equal opportnity to give blood during supply shortage

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is asking for equal opportunity to give blood, especially during this supply shortage.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration policy states a gay man must wait three months after his last intimate encounter with another man before he can donate.

There are no such restrictions for heterosexuals.

He believes, even though, the rule has slightly changed over the years, there is still a stigma surrounding the LGBTQ community generating back to the start of the HIV and Aids epidemic.

“If there are willing adults that are willing to donate blood, then why not take from them,” said Keifer Pesola. “Each sample that is donated, it doesn’t matter who it’s from, it gets tested anyway. There are people that get HIV diagnoses after donating blood. What’s the difference if I am able to give as a homosexual or as a heterosexual, who doesn’t know they are carrying HIV.”

In a statement regarding the FDA referral policy, the American Red Cross said it “seeks to build an inclusive environment” while also adding that “the Red Cross believes blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods based upon sexual orientation.”

