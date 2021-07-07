Fargo FD responds to a semi engulfed in flames

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department was called to the scene of a semi-truck that was engulfed in flames.

The incident happened in the 3600 block of 38th Street S.

Fire crews stated the truck was on fire when they arrived and that they were able to put it out within minutes.

Still no word on if anyone was injured.

The cause is still under investigation.

