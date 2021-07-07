Advertisement

Fargo FD responds to a semi engulfed in flames

Semi Fire
Semi Fire(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department was called to the scene of a semi-truck that was engulfed in flames.

The incident happened in the 3600 block of 38th Street S.

Fire crews stated the truck was on fire when they arrived and that they were able to put it out within minutes.

Still no word on if anyone was injured.

The cause is still under investigation.

Stick with Valley News Live as details become available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Tracy says she was shocked to see the condition of her mother’s feet and says the place her...
‘Heartbreaking and Disgusting’: One woman voices concerns of her mother’s care at Eventide
Fargo Fire Department Badge
Fingers blown off by fireworks, Fire Department issues warning
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Two killed in UTV accident near New Town, ND
FIREWORKS AFTERMATH
Residents react to illegal use of fireworks in Fargo on 4th of July
Karri Daughtery, 31
Fargo Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Blood Donation Equal Opportunity
Fargo man wants equal opportnity to give blood during supply shortage
10:00PM Weather July 6
10:00PM Weather July 6
10:00PM News July 6 - Part 2
10:00PM News July 6 - Part 2
News - Fargo city commissioner pushing to legalize fireworks
News - Fargo city commissioner pushing to legalize fireworks