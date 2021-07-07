Eventide Fairmont location in Moorhead will discontinue service because of major water damage

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Vice President of Marketing and Communications Carrie Carney released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that Eventide Senior Living Communities have decided to discontinue assisted living and senior services at its Eventide Fairmont location in Moorhead. The statement goes on to say that a recent pipe leak that led to major water damage expedited the decision.

“We have known for some time that the Eventide Fairmont building would eventually not allow us to meet the needs of our residents,” Jon Riewer, president and CEO, explained. “With the recent water damage event, we had to take a hard look at the future of the Fairmont and how it aligns with our mission to best serve older adults.”

Carney says in addition to the water damage, the building layout, particularly the East addition, is not able to be reconfigured to meet resident’s needs. Carney adds that the building lacks common spaces and amenities, and the majority of the apartments do not have kitchens. The statement says another major reason to discontinue services is because of the inability to remodel to meet new building code and regulations that will be required by the state of Minnesota as of August 1st.

“The investment required to make these changes is well beyond what makes sense financially or programmatically,” said Riewer. “The needs and wants of today’s older adults continue to evolve and it is our responsibility to respond.”

Eventide says they are hoping to have residents transferred to a new home within 90 days and all staff at Eventide Fairmont will be able to transfer to the Eventide on Eighth campus in Moorhead or one of the other Eventide locations in the community.

Eventide says they are working to sell the historic Fairmont building to a local developer who has experience in preserving historic buildings and will ensure the legacy of the Fairmont continues.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.