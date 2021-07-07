Cross-border vaccination initiative administers more than 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to truck drivers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative has reached a new milestone, with more than 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given to Manitoba truck drivers in North Dakota.

Announced in April, the Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative has coordinated the opportunity for Manitoba-based truck drivers transporting goods to and from the United States to schedule immunization appointments on routine trips.

The first clinic opened April 21 at a northbound rest area on I-29 near Drayton, N.D. To date, 2,523 doses have been administered to Manitoba truck drivers in North Dakota, with 1,719 receiving a first dose and 804 receiving a second dose.

The North Dakota Department of Health has extended the Drayton pop-up vaccination clinic through the month of July to accommodate Canadian traffic. The department noted an average of 45 to 50 Canadians are vaccinated each day at that site.

It has also arranged a weekend pop-up site at the GasTrak off I-29 in Pembina, N.D.

Manitoban truck drivers are currently able to get vaccinated at two clinics in North Dakota:

· GasTrak at 700 W Stutsman St. in Pembina every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and

· Drayton rest area on I-29 near Drayton every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These locations and hours will be effective through July.

