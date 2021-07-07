Animal shelter desperate for new fosters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An influx of animals into the Homeward Animal Shelter is forcing them to stack crates of cats and dogs on top of each other.

“We’re just really desperate for foster homes.” said Marketing Director of Homeward Animal Shelter, Heather Klefstad.

The shelter currently has 164 animals in their care, but can only house less than half of them.

“We’re just running out of kennel space all together, we’ve had to board dogs that were coming out of the pound that there was no place for them to go at the shelter,” said Klefstad.

The shelter sent out a Facebook post with pictures showing just how crowded the shelter is, having to stack crates of dogs and cats on top of each other in hallways and offices.

“Of course we want to rescue as many animals as possible.” said Klefstad.

With no space left at the shelter and no foster homes available, Homeward is having to board dogs at the city pound. Klefstad said the expenses are adding up and putting a strain on their resources.

“Having to pay for that as well,” said Klefstad, “In addition to the normal wellness checks, vet care, food, and all of those additional costs.”

One long term cat foster mother Carly Hansen said, “They need so many fosters and there are so many animals that are just overcrowded here. It’s a really stressful places for a lot of the animals.”

After the animal shelter’s Facebook plea for more fosters, Klefstad said they received 17 new foster applications and 4 animals were adopted.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.