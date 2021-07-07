Advertisement

Add water skiing to your fun list of summer activities

The North Stars Water Ski Show Team will show anyone interested how to water ski over the next few days at Big Pine Lake in Perham and the Vergas City Beach in Vergas. The event is free for everyone.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As summer continues and the popular spot continues to be the lake, what would you say to adding water skiing to your list of fun activities. The North Stars Water Ski Show Team is hosting water skiing lessons over the next few days.

From July 7th to July 10th, the USA Water Ski & Wake Sports, along with The North Stars Water Ski Show Team will host a fun-filled learn to water ski event for anyone of all ages and abilities to join. This event will take place at Big Pine Lake in Perham and the Vergas City Beach in Vergas. Everyone is encouraged to join in to learn how to water ski for free.

If you are interested, you can contact them via Facebook by clicking here.

