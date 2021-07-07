Advertisement

60 domesticated rabbits reportedly loose in Moorhead

Valley News Live
Valley News Live(Valley News Live)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota animal rescue says 60 domestic rabbits are loose in Moorhead, and a hole in the fence is to blame.

Kritter Krazy- Reptile and Exotic Rescue posted on Facebook saying the rabbits came from a private home and animal control is now working with the homeowner to fix the fence so more rabbits don’t get out.

The animal rescue says it has rescued three of the rabbits, but more are on the loose.

Kritter Krazy says they want to rescue all the wayward rabbits, but they need permission from home/landowners to go onto private property if that is where a rabbit is found.

The post does not say generally how large the rabbits are or if they are a certain color.

If you have the domestic rabbits in your yard and want to notify the rescue, you can message them on their Facebook page or call them at 701-730-8005.

