‘West Fargo Eats’ Aims to End Local Hunger

LCC's garage is being transformed into 'West Fargo Eats'.
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Come September, it’s going to look a lot different in the garage at Lutheran Church of the Cross in West Fargo. The popular “pop-up food pantries” that have been held there are about to become a permanent fixture.

It’s a first-of-its-kind transformation in North Dakota: A church garage turned into - not only a food pantry - but an entire shopping experience for anyone who needs it.

LCC’s Pastor Joel Baranko says, “People who are hungry aren’t nameless or hiding somewhere. They’re people just like us.”

Julie Haugen, YWCA COO, says there are likely more hungry people than you think, adding: “We know there’s a shortage in West Fargo and a need. 1 in 6 people in Cass and Clay counties suffer from food insecurity”. At the new facility named ‘West Fargo Eats’, you’ll find more than just food. You’ll also find hygiene items and most importantly for some, diapers and pull-ups.

Julie tells us just last week, a pop-up served 198 families in 90 minutes. She says their record is serving more than 600 people in 90 minutes. West Fargo Eats will be open on a consistent basis, and shoppers will be able to reserve a 15 minute time slot online to come in. Julie and Pastor Joel hope this can bring empowerment and respect to anyone experiencing temporary food insecurity.

As far as those pop-up food pantries go -- they’re so popular, they’re sticking around too. There will also be opportunities for community members or groups to come serve at West Fargo Eats, and of course, you can make a donation anytime. Pastor Joel says the biggest need-- for a while at least-- will continue to be diapers.

