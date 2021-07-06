Unique mobile bar comes to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The next time you have a party and you like to serve alcohol, or any other type of drink to your guests, here’s something new to consider.

A bar on wheels.

Bubbles and Brews ND is a hosted bar, which means the party planner pays the bills.

It has seven taps that can serve a mix of anything from beer, wine, craft cocktails, or even mocktails for events with underage guests like prom.

The owners of Bubbles and Brews ND says they decided to bring this innovative bar experience to North Dakota because when they were in the planning stage of each of their weddings, there wasn’t a one-of-a-kind option like this around.

“What’s really unique about it, is just how eye-catching it is and cute. It’s not only a bar but it’s also a prop-up for photos, to do photo booths,” said Bubbles and Brews ND co-owner Cassidy Hartman.

Bubbles and Brews ND owners say prices vary, but you can find out more information on their website: Get Cozy | Vintage Mobile Bars (getcozybars.com)

