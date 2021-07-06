Theft charges considered against man accused of stealing beer from West Fargo bar
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police say around 10:25 Monday morning, they were called to Bar Nine off of Prairie Parkway in West Fargo for a report of a theft.
The bar owner told police that a man entered a closed area of Bar Nine with a female the previous day and took two beers from a bar cooler before leaving. Police say the man has been identified and a report has been forwarded to the West Fargo City Attorney for consideration of Theft of Property charges.
The total amount of money lost in this case is $10.00.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.