Theft charges considered against man accused of stealing beer from West Fargo bar

Bar Nine surveillance picture
Bar Nine surveillance picture(Bar Nine)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police say around 10:25 Monday morning, they were called to Bar Nine off of Prairie Parkway in West Fargo for a report of a theft.

The bar owner told police that a man entered a closed area of Bar Nine with a female the previous day and took two beers from a bar cooler before leaving. Police say the man has been identified and a report has been forwarded to the West Fargo City Attorney for consideration of Theft of Property charges.

The total amount of money lost in this case is $10.00.

