Several people displaced following apartment fire

fire graphic
fire graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people aren’t able to stay in their homes following an apartment fire in Grafton, ND.

The Grafton Fire Department says the fire started just after midnight on Monday, July 5 at the apartment complex in the 1300 block along Hwy. 81 S.

When crews arrived, they went door to door and made sure everyone was able to get out of the building safely.

After fighting the flames for 4.5 hours, five units and a laundry room were damaged from the fire. In total, people living in 10 units were displaced.

The Red Cross and the Walsh County Emergency Manager are helping them find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

