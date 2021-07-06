Residents react to illegal use of fireworks in Fargo on 4th of July

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The remnants of burned packaging and debris from fireworks were left to be cleaned up in the Scheel’s Arena parking lot on Independence day.

The important thing to note is that fireworks are illegal within Fargo city limits, but some still chose to rebel.

“It’s the Fourth of July and people are like ‘oh well, might as well do it if you’re going to do it’ and a lot of people don’t want to take the effort to drive out of town,” said Noah Kirk, a Fargo resident. “I think, especially, if it’s not allowed in the city and it’s said it’s not allowed in the city, they probably shouldn’t happen in the city.”

Some people say the ongoing fireworks can be a bit of a nuisance.

“People are just haphazardly shooting them off, everywhere. People with PTSD or with animals, it can be a little bit of an issue,” said Andy Sipenaller, another Fargo resident.

The careless use of fireworks kept the city’s fire department very busy just in the last 24 hours.

Fargo Fire officials stated 12 out of 15 fire calls they responded to on Independence Day were fireworks-related.

Kirk says those who use fireworks in the city should look at the bigger picture.

“I think we need to do our best to make sure we’re protecting not only the city infrastructure, but also the farming surrounding communities,” he said.

In West Fargo, it is legal to possess fireworks and some people believe this could be making the situation worse in Fargo.

“They can get ahold of them very easily and whenever people are just firing them off without any kind of license, it needs to be a little bit more enforced,” said Sipenaller. “Between Fargo and West Fargo, there might need to be a little bit of communication between the two cities to develop some sort of consistency.”

