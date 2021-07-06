Advertisement

Residents react to illegal use of fireworks in Fargo on 4th of July

FIREWORKS AFTERMATH
FIREWORKS AFTERMATH(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The remnants of burned packaging and debris from fireworks were left to be cleaned up in the Scheel’s Arena parking lot on Independence day.

The important thing to note is that fireworks are illegal within Fargo city limits, but some still chose to rebel.

“It’s the Fourth of July and people are like ‘oh well, might as well do it if you’re going to do it’ and a lot of people don’t want to take the effort to drive out of town,” said Noah Kirk, a Fargo resident. “I think, especially, if it’s not allowed in the city and it’s said it’s not allowed in the city, they probably shouldn’t happen in the city.”

Some people say the ongoing fireworks can be a bit of a nuisance.

“People are just haphazardly shooting them off, everywhere. People with PTSD or with animals, it can be a little bit of an issue,” said Andy Sipenaller, another Fargo resident.

The careless use of fireworks kept the city’s fire department very busy just in the last 24 hours.

Fargo Fire officials stated 12 out of 15 fire calls they responded to on Independence Day were fireworks-related.

Kirk says those who use fireworks in the city should look at the bigger picture.

“I think we need to do our best to make sure we’re protecting not only the city infrastructure, but also the farming surrounding communities,” he said.

In West Fargo, it is legal to possess fireworks and some people believe this could be making the situation worse in Fargo.

“They can get ahold of them very easily and whenever people are just firing them off without any kind of license, it needs to be a little bit more enforced,” said Sipenaller. “Between Fargo and West Fargo, there might need to be a little bit of communication between the two cities to develop some sort of consistency.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Fire Department Badge
Fingers blown off by fireworks, Fire Department issues warning
Moorhead PD and Clay County Sheriff's Office was on scene for a fatal crash in Moorhead.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Moorhead
SHOTS FIRED MOORHEAD
UPDATE: Shots fired during a police foot pursuit in Moorhead; BCA taking over investigation
Dr. Eric Jayne was involved in an eight-car crash on Friday morning outside Grand Forks....
‘He had the biggest heart’: Friends speak after veterinarian’s death in Grand Forks crash
OTTERTAIL WETLAND FIRE
Fire Crews battled a sizable fire in a wetland area near Ottertail

Latest News

LCC's garage is being transformed into 'West Fargo Eats'.
‘West Fargo Eats’ Aims to End Local Hunger
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Two killed in UTV accident near New Town, ND
Kim Tracy says she was shocked to see the condition of her mother’s feet and says the place her...
‘Heartbreaking and Disgusting’: One woman voices concerns of her mother’s care at Eventide
6:00PM News July 5 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 5 - Part 1