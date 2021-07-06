Pick-up truck carrying fireworks in Grand Forks catches fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department says they have wrapped up an investigation of a vehicle fire that happened Sunday night near South Washington St. and 47th Ave. S.

Fire officials say the driver of the vehicle was carrying fireworks in the bed of the pickup when the fire started. Officials say there were some used and unused fireworks in the pickup bed, and sparks from nearby fireworks south of city limits ignited the fireworks in the back of the truck. Officials also say the fire spread to the vehicle.

