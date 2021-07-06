Pendleton trial day 3, Officers serving eviction notice testify

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial of Salamah Pendleton continues as two officers involved in the May 27, 2020 take the witness stand. Pendleton is charged with the murder of Grand Forks Police officer Cody Holte, and his mother 61-year-old Lola Moore.

Cpl. Ron Nord and Sgt. Kelly McLean from the Grand Forks Sheriffs Office both testified the events of May 27 began as they were serving an eviction notice to Pendleton who refused to open the door to the apartment.

The state’s attorney questioned Sgt. McLean before showing the 30 minutes of footage taken from McLean’s body camera. The defense cross examined him, focusing on the question “who fired first?”

“It’s just a loud crack. Numerous rounds, repetitive, loud, the apartment was full of the gun smoke smell which is why the smoke alarms started going off again.” said McLean, “It’s a sound that was different from any other gun I’ve fired before...I won’t forget it.”

Cpl. Ron Nord, who was shot in his right leg, took the witness stand and faced extensive questions from both the state and defense and 20 minutes of Nord’s body camera footage was shown.

Then Cpl. Pat Torok of Grand Forks Police Department took the stand. Torok responded to the shots fired call with officer Holte. After announcing themselves, Torok and Holte joined McLean and Nord.

Another volley of gunshots ensued, hitting and killing Holte.

“There was so much gunfire...so much gunfire.” said Torok, “I don’t know where he is, all I know is I saw a muzzle and a flash which indicated to me that he was probably firing at my direction at that time. What was going on the other side of the wall... I do not know. All I know Is there was constant gunfire for 10...15 seconds maybe.”

After the defense cross-examined Torok the court went into recess and will resume July 7.

Pendleton is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, terrorizing, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. If convicted of double murder Pendleton could face life in Prison.

