No citations given despite hundreds of fireworks reports

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Law Enforcement had a busy 4th of July. Even though Fireworks are illegal within city limits, Red River Dispatch received over 250 calls of firework complaints from June 28 up until the early morning of July 5.

Over half of them were reported in Fargo. Officials with the police department say they received and responded to 182 fireworks related calls for service between June 27 and July 6, but 0 citations were given.

Fargo resident Katrina Conlin said she and her neighbors got a free show

“Last night there were fireworks kind of all around us basically one big circle. It was, not going to lie, kind of fun to sit on our porch and enjoy the free show,” said Conlin.

She said just before midnight on July 4 an accident must have happened near by where there were several fireworks being shot off.

“There were probably 3 firetrucks and ambulance and a cop car that showed up, just across the street,” said Conlin.

But that didn’t stop the rule breakers, she said despite the police and fire trucks... fireworks continued.

“Probably until 1 in the morning,” said Conlin.

Fargo Fire officials say they responded to to 15 fires on July 4, and 12 of those responses were fireworks related.

