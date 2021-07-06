Man killed in central MN drive-by shooting

CASS LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a drive-by shooting at a party in Cass Lake, MN.

The Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, July 5 around 2:45 a.m. it received a report of a shooting in a yard in town.

Authorities learned one man was standing in the yard at a party when he was hit by the bullet. The 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries where he died.

The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, no other information is being released.

