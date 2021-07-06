‘I hope I didn’t push you too far.’: Cavalier man accused of raping woman

CAVALIER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Pembina County man is facing charges after a documents say he raped a woman earlier this month.

51-year-old Kelly Jerome is charged with one felony count of Gross Sexual Imposition and has been given a $150,000 cash-only bail.

Court documents say an investigator with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) spoke to the victim on July 2 after she stated she had been raped at Jerome’s home. The victim stated Jerome picked her up and drove her to his home. The victim said Jerome went to the basement bedroom and soon grabbed the victim by the upper arms and put the victim on the bed.

The victim told investigators Jerome started to kiss her stomach area and put himself on top of her. Documents say Jerome then removed the victim’s clothes and began sexually assaulting her. The victim stated she told Jerome ‘no’ and pushed him away. Documents say Jerome continued the sexual assault while the victim told Jerome she did not want to do this. Jerome asked the victim why not because ‘he was already in there,’ documents say.

Despite the victim continuing to tell Jerome no, the victim stated the assault continued, documents say. Once it was over, the victim says Jerome stated ‘I hope I didn’t push you too far.’ Documents say there was bruising to the victim’s thighs as a result of the incident.

When a search warrant was executed at Jerome’s home, documents say Jerome did not deny having intercourse with the victim and stated it was consensual. Text message conversations between Jerome and the victim after the incident show the victim talked about telling Jerome ‘no,’ and told him to stop. Documents say one of Jerome’s replies stated, ‘We were both caught up in the moment.’

Jerome faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

