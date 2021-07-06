Grand Forks man sexually assaulted 8-year-old multiple times, court documents say

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is facing decades behind bars for sexually abusing a young child, according to court documents.

28-year-old Joseph Case is charged with three AA felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Court documents say Grand Forks Police were called on June 24 for a sexual assault that had already occurred. The mother of the 8-year-old victim told investigators that her daughter had disclosed Case had touched her private parts.

Documents say days later Case admitted to doing so three separate times in February and March of this year.

If convicted, Case could spend the rest of his life in prison.

