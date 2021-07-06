Advertisement

Grand Forks man sexually assaulted 8-year-old multiple times, court documents say

Joseph Case mugshot
Joseph Case mugshot(Grand Forks County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is facing decades behind bars for sexually abusing a young child, according to court documents.

28-year-old Joseph Case is charged with three AA felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Court documents say Grand Forks Police were called on June 24 for a sexual assault that had already occurred. The mother of the 8-year-old victim told investigators that her daughter had disclosed Case had touched her private parts.

Documents say days later Case admitted to doing so three separate times in February and March of this year.

If convicted, Case could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Tracy says she was shocked to see the condition of her mother’s feet and says the place her...
‘Heartbreaking and Disgusting’: One woman voices concerns of her mother’s care at Eventide
Fargo Fire Department Badge
Fingers blown off by fireworks, Fire Department issues warning
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Two killed in UTV accident near New Town, ND
FIREWORKS AFTERMATH
Residents react to illegal use of fireworks in Fargo on 4th of July
fargo garage fire
Garage fire causes extensive damage in Fargo

Latest News

Kelly Jerome mugshot
‘I hope I didn’t push you too far.’: Cavalier man accused of raping woman
Karri Daughtery, 31
Fargo Police searching for missing woman
Noon Weather July 6
Noon Weather July 6
Noon News July 6- Part 2
Noon News July 6- Part 2