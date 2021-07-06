Grab locally grown products at your Farmer’s Market

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Farmer’s Market is the perfect place to pick up your locally grown fruits and vegetables. There will be multiple opportunities to check them out throughout the summer.

The West Acres Farmer’s Market will go on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm and on Saturdays from 9:00am to 3:00pm. The Market does accept SNAP and EBT up to $15.00 per person. It will go now until October.

The Market at West Acres will provide the following:

· Bill Erbes Farm: A variety of vegetables, herbs, and cut flowers. (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays)

· Billie’s Soap & Spa: Handmade bath, beauty, cleaning, & personal products made from raw, natural materials. (Thursdays)

· Damasa Organics: Grass finished beef, pastured pork & poultry products, and specialty sweet breads. (Saturdays and occasional Thursdays)

· Driscoll Farms: A wide variety of fruits and vegetables. (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays)

· Good Seed Gardens: Vegetables grown in North Dakota and Minnesota. (Saturdays)

· Prairie Cakes & Botanicals: Mini baked goods and natural botanical body products. (Saturdays)

· Sparky’s Craft Coffee Roasting: Freshly roasted coffee beans. (Saturdays)

Another opportunity to check out the Farmer’s Market is on Tuesdays in Moorhead at Ace Hardware from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. This Farmer’s Market will provide vegetables, fruit, baked goods, honey, jams, jellies, pet products, and hand-crafted items. Kids ages four to 12 can join the Power of Produce Club for a free $2.00 token each week to be used with one of the produce vendors. SNAP Benefits are accepted with Market Bucks doubling your benefits up to $10.00.

The popular Red River Market will begin on Saturday, July 10th at Broadway Square from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The full schedule can be found here.

