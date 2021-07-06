Fargo Police searching for missing woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Karri Daugherty was reported missing on July 5th and was last heard from on Thursday, July 1st.

Ms. Daugherty is 31 years old, 5′5″, 130 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Fargo Police say they have followed up on possible addresses and phone locations, but have not been able to locate Ms. Daugherty.

If you have any information regarding Ms. Daugherty, please call dispatch at 701.451.7660 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.