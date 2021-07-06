Advertisement

Fargo man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times

Mulinga mugshot
Mulinga mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is behind bars after investigators say he sexually abused a young child multiple times between 2018 and 2020.

22-year-old Basimise Mulinga is charged with three felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and one felony count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Documents say in April, the parents of the 11-year-old victim were made aware that their daughter had been sexually assaulted by Mulinga, who was a family friend. Documents say the victim told investigators that Mulinga touched her private parts multiple times over two years. The victim also stated that Mulinga forced her to touch Mulinga’s genitals, but she pulled away because she didn’t want to do that.

When investigators interviewed Mulinga at the end of June, documents say he admitted to the abuse. Mulinga stated he would go to the victim’s home to help with chores and afterward he would sit on the couch with the victim and watch a movie on his phone. Mulinga said he would cover the two up with a blanket so it was ‘secretive’ and would touch the victim’s private areas, as well as put her hand close to his genitals.

If convicted, Mulinga faces up to 80 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Tracy says she was shocked to see the condition of her mother’s feet and says the place her...
‘Heartbreaking and Disgusting’: One woman voices concerns of her mother’s care at Eventide
Fargo Fire Department Badge
Fingers blown off by fireworks, Fire Department issues warning
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Two killed in UTV accident near New Town, ND
FIREWORKS AFTERMATH
Residents react to illegal use of fireworks in Fargo on 4th of July
fargo garage fire
Garage fire causes extensive damage in Fargo

Latest News

Bar Nine surveillance picture
Theft charges considered against man accused of stealing beer from West Fargo bar
Kelly Jerome mugshot
‘I hope I didn’t push you too far.’: Cavalier man accused of raping woman
Karri Daughtery, 31
Fargo Police searching for missing woman
Joseph Case mugshot
Grand Forks man sexually assaulted 8-year-old multiple times, court documents say