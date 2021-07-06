Fargo man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is behind bars after investigators say he sexually abused a young child multiple times between 2018 and 2020.

22-year-old Basimise Mulinga is charged with three felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and one felony count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Documents say in April, the parents of the 11-year-old victim were made aware that their daughter had been sexually assaulted by Mulinga, who was a family friend. Documents say the victim told investigators that Mulinga touched her private parts multiple times over two years. The victim also stated that Mulinga forced her to touch Mulinga’s genitals, but she pulled away because she didn’t want to do that.

When investigators interviewed Mulinga at the end of June, documents say he admitted to the abuse. Mulinga stated he would go to the victim’s home to help with chores and afterward he would sit on the couch with the victim and watch a movie on his phone. Mulinga said he would cover the two up with a blanket so it was ‘secretive’ and would touch the victim’s private areas, as well as put her hand close to his genitals.

If convicted, Mulinga faces up to 80 years in prison.

