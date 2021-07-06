Essentia Health relaxes visitor restrictions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is relaxing their visitor restrictions and returning to their pre-pandemic policies for most patients.

The restrictions were last relaxed in May, when the hospital announced it would allow two adult visitors per patient. Starting on July 6th, COVID-negative patients will be allowed as many visitors as they want. The restrictions remain in place for who test positive for COVID-19, or are suspected to have the virus.

Essentia says they are continuing to follow CDC guidance on masking in healthcare settings. All patients, staff, and visitors are required to wear masks. Visitors will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

You can read more about Essentia Health’s visitor policy here.

