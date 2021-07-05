Advertisement

Zebra Mussels discovered in Twin Lakes

Twin Lakes
Twin Lakes(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in Twin Lakes. A local cabin owner spotted them attached to a floating log over the weekend.

The lake is a popular fishing destination, just a few miles north of Lamoure, North Dakota. Twin Lakes is about six miles from Lake Lamoure, where zebra mussels were discovered in 2020.

Emergency rules go into effect immediately to try and stop the spread of the invasive species.

