Two killed in UTV accident near New Town, ND

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people have died following a crash between a pickup and a UTV in western North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 5.

A 2015 Chevy Silverado was going south on Highway 1804 about 12 miles north of New Town, when it hit the passenger side of a UTV. The UTV was attempting to cross the highway when the crash happened.

Both vehicles rolled into the west ditch. The two people on the UTV were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old from Lignite, North Dakota was driving the truck. He was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt. A 23-year-old and a juvenile male from Ross, North Dakota, were not wearing helmets and were both killed in the crash.

