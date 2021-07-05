Fingers blown off by fireworks, Fire Department issues warning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is issuing a stern warning to people in the city, do not use fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal to shoot off in city limits and they’ve already caused extensive damage and serious injuries.

The Fire Department says over the fourth, it responded to a call where a firework went off in someone’s hand and blew off their thumb and another finger.

In total, the department says it responded to 15 calls for fires from July 4 to the early morning hours of July 5. Of those 15 calls, 12 were fireworks related.

Fireworks caused two grass fires, three dumpster fires, a wood chip fire and nine structure fires. Of the structure fires, one seriously damaged a garage and everything inside. (See that story here)

The Fargo Police Department says it responded to 80 fireworks complaints overnight.

Again, it is illegal to shoot off fireworks in city limits and authorities are pleading with people to stop.

