Red Cross, Vitalant facing severe blood shortage

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The United States is continuing to face a severe blood shortage. Two of our local blood donation centers are meeting the same fate, demand being much greater than supply.

The American Red Cross and Vitalant are asking for people to give blood. Vitalant Regional Manager Jennifer Bredalh says the donation center has a two-day blood supply and they do not like to below a four-day blood supply.

Local hospitals are responding by saying that they do not have as much blood on hand as they would like which is putting them on edge. This makes it even harder when there has been an increase with elective surgeries, traumas, and ER visits. A single car accident victim in an emergency could need up to 100 units of blood.

It is even harder for these donation centers to receive blood during the summer months and holiday season. As the high school and college students become eligible to give blood, donation centers are asking for their help.

“We have an aging population and those are the people who thought about blood donation as being a civic duty,” said Sue Thesenga, Regional Communications Manager, American Red Cross. “We need to encourage that younger generation to start donating and carrying this on.”

All blood types are needed especially O. To sign up, head to Redcross.org or Vitalant.org. Type in the zip code and it will pull up the closest blood donation drive. Those over 16 years of age can give with parental consent.

To prepare for giving blood, stay hydrated, get a goodnight rest, and eat a healthy meal the night before and day of giving blood. If you are afraid of needles, staff has you covered.

